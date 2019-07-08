Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Welcomes Indian Media to Attend 2nd Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan and India on July 2 had decided to hold the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 in Wagah.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
File photo of Kartarpur Sahib
File photo of Kartarpur Sahib
New Delhi: Ahead of the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan on Monday welcomed Indian media to attend the meeting at Wagah, and said visas can be applied for the same.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will just have to obtain a permit to visit the Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

"#Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the #KartarpurCorridor meeting at Wagah on 14 July. Visas can be applied at @Paknewdelhi

#PakistanKartarpurSpirit," Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan and India on July 2 had decided to hold the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 in Wagah.

