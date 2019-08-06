Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Will Make Noise Over Kashmir, India Should Remain Alert Even on Ground: Ex-army Chief Malik

Speaking on the sidelines of a national seminar, former army chief V P Malik said the decision of the government was 'correct and bold' and in the interest of the national security.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
File photo of former Army Chief Gen VP Malik.
File photo of former Army Chief Gen VP Malik.
New Delhi: India needs to be prepared not only diplomatically but also on the ground as Pakistan would "make noise" over the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, former army chief V P Malik said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a national seminar on India's National Security: Kargil to Present Times, Malik said the decision of the government was "correct and bold" and in the interest of the national security.

The government had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

"If you look at the long term perspective of national security it was a correct move. It was a bold move and it would have long term benefits in protecting the national security," he told PTI.

Malik, who was the army chief during the Kargil War, said given the current situation where it appeared that the two regional parties were increasing the gap between Kashmiris and the rest of the country the move was necessary.

"Over the years I have seen that somehow regional political parties of Kashmir have been increasing the gap between the Kashmiris and the rest of the country so much so that at times it used to appear that both these political parties have joined hands with the separatists," he said.

"India has to be prepared because Pakistan would try to internationalise the issue and we have to be prepared not only diplomatically but also on the ground," Malik said.

He said we have to remain alert because "Pakistan is not going to sit quietly and they would make noise" not only politically but also on the ground so we need to be prepared.

