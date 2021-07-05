Pakistan Woman Withdraws Rape Complaint, Says The Accused Is Her Husband.

A Pakistani woman, who claimed to return from the United Kingdom six months ago, first complained to authorities that she was sexually assaulted by her uncle’s son, but later withdrew her plea saying that the man she accused of raping her turned out to be her husband. The bizarre case was reported from Lahore where the woman purportedly came back from the UK for her father’s funeral earlier this year.

The woman said she was living at the home of her father’s close friend in Wahdat Colony, Lahore. She told the police that she was raped by the son of his father’s close friend for three days. Police had even arrested the accused and booked him for rape and other relevant charges. However, the twist to the story came when she was presented before a judicial magistrate where she withdrew her case, saying the suspect turned out to be her husband. The woman also raised suspicion after she denied undergoing a medical test.

However, the case took a shocking turn when Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) revealed that the woman was found to be levelling such charges against multiple people in the past. The DIG informed that police records showed that the woman had registered 12 such cases in which she allegedly extorted money from the people. Moreover, the woman, the DIG said, is infamous for forging documents to hide her identity.

In the recent case, the investigator, who probed the case, said that both the woman and the family of the accused presented a marriage certificate which proved that the complainant was already married to the man she accused of raping her. During the course of investigation, the authorities found that the woman had never travelled to the UK and is a resident of Multan city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here