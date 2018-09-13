Pakistan Women Set to Play Australia Women in Malaysia

Pakistan Women will host Australia Women in Malaysia for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals as preparation for the ICC Women's World T20 that will be held in the Caribbean later this year.The ODIs will be played first on October 18, 20 and 22 and will be part of the ICC Women's One-Day Championship. The T20Is will be staged at the same venue on October 25, 27 and 29, and will give both sides some good practice ahead of the marquee T20 event in the West Indies in November.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who have been hosting most of their home matches in the UAE since 2009, were forced to select Malaysia as a venue since the Pakistan and Australian men's team will be playing their Test and T20I series in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the same month.“I wasn’t sure how much cricket they played over there, but it’s a new challenge and a different environment so I’m looking forward to playing against Pakistan who are always improving,” Australia captain Meg Lanning told cricket.com.au.“It’ll be a good lead in for us to the World T20.”This is the first time an Australian women's side will tour Malaysia, which was also the venue for the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup in June.Rachael Haynes, the Australian vice-captain, said that she was excited to play cricket in a new environment.“I never thought I’d go to Malaysia for cricket, so it’ll be interesting to see the venue and the ground and how the locals get behind it. It’ll be nice to go somewhere different,” she said.