Pak Working at Snail’s Pace, Creating Obstacles in Kartarpur Corridor Construction, Says Sukhbir Badal
In 2018, both India and Pakistan had agreed to construct the corridor to enable devotees to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak.
File photo of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused Pakistan of creating obstacles in the construction of the proposed Kartarpur corridor. Badal said the neighbouring country is not completing the work required from their end, putting in question India’s plan of sending pilgrims to Pakistan by October 30.
"The work of Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side is going as per plan. The Indian government is monitoring project on a weekly basis. We are ready for our pilgrims to go to Pakistan by October 30. The problem is coming from Pakistan's side as they are not completing their part. Pakistan is creating obstacles. The work on their side is very slow," Badal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Further blaming the Pak government for delaying the construction of passage in its territory, Badal said Pakistan is ready to build a bridge instead of a crossway. “They are now saying people can visit the holy place only in festivals and that they need visas and would need to pay fees," he said.
On Tuesday, Pakistan proposed July 14 as the date for the second meeting with India to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the corridor and related technical issues.
"Pakistan has conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah," the Foreign Office said.
In 2018, both India and Pakistan had agreed to construct the corridor to enable devotees to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak. It will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur. It will facilitate visa-free movement of Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.
