Pakistan: Young Couple Murdered In KPK In Suspected Honour Killing Case

Peshawar, Oct 9: An 18-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend were found hacked to death in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said. Unknown assailants barged into the house of one Mir Abbas in Khojri Area of Bannu district and murdered Abbas’ daughter and her lover Khial Muhammad, local police officials said.

The girl’s name was not revealed in accordance to Pashtoon traditions. This was the second case of honour killing reported in Pakistan on Friday. Earlier, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by her brother after she eloped with a boy in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Honour killings are common in Pakistan. According to Human Rights Watch, over 1,000 women are killed annually in Pakistan over unacceptable amorous relationships, defiance of physical or cyber-gendered spaces, brazenness in dressing and language or perceived immorality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor