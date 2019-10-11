Pakistani Bot Armies Strike Again With #GoBackModi on Twitter as PM Meets Xi in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the southern state of Tamil Nadu often coincide with the trending of a particular hashtag - #GoBackModi. On Friday, as PM Modi visited Tamil Nadu, this time for a crucial informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram, the disparaging hashtag made an appearance in the top trends list yet again.

This time, however, CNN-News18 discovered that many of these tweets were written by Pakistan-based Twitter handles and included content on Kashmir. Some of the tweets were also from handles based in Turkey that expressed solidarity with Pakistanis.

While some of the tweets under #GoBackModi were, in fact, from Twitter users in Tamil Nadu, many of whom appeared upset at the way the Hindi imposition debate unfolded in the recent past, a large number of them happened to be from Pakistan.

Lahore-based Aneela Shehzaad said, “#AmitShah : Modi told Trump not to interfere in Kashmir -remembering 2014 when US gave visa to religious terrorist Modi.”

Muzammil Aslam, based in Karachi, even credited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army for the success of the hashtag. “#GoBackModi is trending in Facebook. Let’s put our share and congratulate @ImranKhanPTI @OfficialDGISPR @peaceforchange for taking Modi to this level,” he said in a tweet.

YK Rana, from Sialkot in Punjab, said, “67 days of indian brutality in valley.Kasmir bany ga Pakistan. #IndianWarCrime #GoBackModi.”

Jamshaid, tweeting from Turkey, said, “Turkey is Not Alone. Love for Pakistan. #WakeUpForKashmir #GoBackModi #ModiHitler.”

Another Twitter handle by the name of Asad Munir from Lahore has tweeted multiple tweets under #GoBackModi. One of his tweets has a caricature of an Indian mother receiving flowers from her son and a Kashmiri mother laying flowers on her son’s grave. He tweets, “#GoBackModi Hitler Modi Stop Killing in Kashmir.”

