Pakistani Brokers Using ‘Delta Plus’ Software To Book Tickets Through IRCTC Website

Pakistani operators are using a software called ‘Delta Plus’ for booking train tickets through the IRCTC website, Indian Railways authorities have revealed. The authorities said the Delta Plus software, which is named after the new variant of Covid-19 found in India, is being operated from Pakistan for booking train tickets with the support of local brokers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had last year busted a Saudi Arabia-based racket indulging in brokering of train tickets.

The authorities have not been able to stop these illicit activities as the brokers have managed to shift their business from one software to another. The tickets booked through such softwares are then sold to thousands of lower-level local brokers. These brokers also label any action against brokering of train tickets as “anti-people”.

However, the IRCTC is now coming up with a foolproof plan that will weed out such touts. The RPF has advised the Railway agency that linking of passenger’s identity documents such as Aadhaar card, passport or PAN card to his/her account could stop brokers from trespassing the system. Among other suggestions IRCTC is mandating a central ID card in future for booking tickets. Such steps could ensure only genuine bookings are made, and the authorities can recheck the user’s registered ID card during their travel to filter fake travellers.

Meanwhile, the India Railways has also started its unlocking in view of the second wave of Covid-19 subsiding across the country. Several trains have been re-operationalised as states are lifting strict restrictions. The resumption of hundreds of trains has led to higher passenger occupancy. According to Financial Express, around 32.56 lakh passengers travelled in long-distance trains between June 11 and June 17 this month.

