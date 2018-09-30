English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chopper Carrying 'PoK Prime Minister' Violates Indian Airspace, Fired at by Army
The airspace violation comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan at the border and at the United Nations, where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Islamabad of “glorifying terrorists”.
New Delhi: A Pakistani helicopter, allegedly carrying Pak-occupied Kashmir leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, crossed the Line of Control and entered the Indian airspace in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon.
According to sources, the chopper crossed the LoC at 12:13pm, following which the Indian Army fired at it with small weapons.
A report in Pakistan news channel Aaj News said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who claims to be the 'Prime Minister of PoK' was flying close to the area on Saturday when his chopper entered the Indian airspace.
According to a Reuters report, Farooq Haider Khan said his civilian helicopter was fired upon by Indian Army from across the "Line of Control".
"The Indian army fired to show that Pakistan had violated their airspace," Khan's office said in a statement, but added "when the firing took place, we were within our own airspace."
PTI quoted official sources as saying that the white-coloured chopper hovered for some time before turning back.
Earlier on Sunday, an infiltration bid aided by the Pakistan Army was foiled along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. The Army said it responded strongly to the ceasefire violation and the infiltration attempt.
#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018
