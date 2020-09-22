Pakistani Drone Drops Arms and Ammunition in Village in Akhnoor Region, Says J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said a Pakistani drone had dropped two consignments of arms in a village in Akhnoor region.

"Two consignments of arms and ammunition have been recovered in Akhnoor sector, around 12 km away from the border. The weapons were meant to hand over to terrorists in Kashmir valley. Initial probe suggests Jaish-e-Mohammed is behind this," said Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil.

The arms and ammunition were airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the village.

Further details are awaited.