Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF Along Punjab Border

A narcotics carrying Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.
The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line of the India-Pakistan International Border.
A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter, a BSF spokesperson said.
Read all the Latest India News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)