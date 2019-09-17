Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistani Forces Fire Along Indo-Pak Border in Jammu's Samba Sector, Says BSF

It said the border guarding force mounted an 'adequate retaliation' after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours. The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Forces Fire Along Indo-Pak Border in Jammu's Samba Sector, Says BSF
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...

New Delhi: Pakistani forces have unleashed "unprecedented" cross-border firing along the Indo-Pak border in Samba sector of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

It said the border guarding force mounted an "adequate retaliation" after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours.

The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector, it said.

"No loss or damage to property has been reported on the Indian side," it said.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border from Jammu to Gujarat, including the states of Punjab and Haryana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram