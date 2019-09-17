Pakistani Forces Fire Along Indo-Pak Border in Jammu's Samba Sector, Says BSF
It said the border guarding force mounted an 'adequate retaliation' after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours. The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Pakistani forces have unleashed "unprecedented" cross-border firing along the Indo-Pak border in Samba sector of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.
It said the border guarding force mounted an "adequate retaliation" after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours.
The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector, it said.
"No loss or damage to property has been reported on the Indian side," it said.
The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border from Jammu to Gujarat, including the states of Punjab and Haryana.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Endgame Director Says Cancelling Spider Man Deal was Sony's 'Tragic Mistake'
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film on PM Modi's Youth; Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look
- Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma