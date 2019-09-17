Pakistani Forces Fire Along Indo-Pak Border in Jammu's Samba Sector, Says BSF

New Delhi: Pakistani forces have unleashed "unprecedented" cross-border firing along the Indo-Pak border in Samba sector of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

It said the border guarding force mounted an "adequate retaliation" after Pakistan opened fire in the evening hours.

The unprovoked firing from across the border was done by small arms on BSF domination areas in the Samba sector, it said.

"No loss or damage to property has been reported on the Indian side," it said.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border from Jammu to Gujarat, including the states of Punjab and Haryana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.