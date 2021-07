Security forces on Saturday arrested a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said here.

The troops picked up a suspected movement along the LoC in the forward area of Gulpur and intercepted the intruder, they said.

He was arrested and is being questioned, the officials said. The man has been identified as Javaid of Chopur, they added.

