CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near LoC in J-K's Rajouri
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 15:48 IST

Jammu, India

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment. (Representational Image)

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment. (Representational Image)

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment. Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 15:48 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 15:48 IST