GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Personnel Along International Border in Kathua

A police official said the deceased was around 24 years of age and some Pakistani currency was recovered from his possession.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Personnel Along International Border in Kathua
Representative image.
Kathua, Jammu: A Pakistani intruder, believed to be a guide of terrorists, was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.

BSF troops, guarding the IB in Hiranagar sector, observed a man intruding into Indian territory around 0700 hours and challenge him, the spokesman said.

Instead of paying any heed to the warning, the individual tried to take cover in the nearby undulating ground. BSF sentry shot the individual foiling any chance of possible infiltration or escape of the individual back to Pakistani territory, the spokesman said.

He said, It is assumed that the intruder was guide of the terrorists who were waiting for his clearance signal. Body of individual has been recovered and legal formalities are in hand.

A police official said the deceased was around 24 years of age and some Pakistani currency was recovered from his possession.

The identity of the deceased was not known, he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...