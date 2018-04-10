ISI Agents Used a Hookup App to Chat With Honey Trapped IAF Officer, Say Police

Group Captain Arun Marwaha leaked sensitive information on national security to Pakistan's ISI, Delhi Police said in its chargesheet against him.The Police said that in total 12 sensitive documents, including the upcoming 'Ek Gagan Shakti' Air Force exercise and IAF-Army joint Human Aid in Disaster relief exercise, were passed on. The exercises now remain stalled.The chargesheet said that Marwaha, who was in the post of Joint Director Operations (PARA) at Indian Air Force Headquarters, and the ISI agents would talk on a 'hookup' app. The platform provided them secured chats which get deleted every time the users log out.The officer was first approached by the agents on Facebook from two IDs named Kiran Randhawa and Mahima Patel. They then started chatting with him on WhatsApp, followed by the app.The chats between the agents and Marwaha were explicit in nature. It was done to honey trap him, the group captain confessed in his disclosure statement.On approaching Facebook, the IP addresses of the IDs were ascertained to have been operated from Pakistan. Marwaha was arrested on February 7 this year by Delhi Police. He had been chatting with the ISI agents from December last year, police said.The Group Captain was first detained by the Army for inspection and after proof of espionage was found, he was handed over to Delhi police who booked and arrested him under the Official Secrets Act. Laptops, Mobiles and CDs were recovered from him.