Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistani Man Sneaks into India From International Border in Jammu, Villagers Hand Him Over to Police

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the arrest of Basharat Ali, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Man Sneaks into India From International Border in Jammu, Villagers Hand Him Over to Police
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jammu: A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday after he intruded into this side from the International Border (IB) here, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed the arrest of Basharat Ali, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan.

Ali had managed to sneak into this side from Pakistan and reached Chandu Check village of the R S Pura sector, where he was caught by some villagers and handed over to police, the officials said.

They said Ali was unarmed and immediately whisked away by police. "He is being questioned," the IGP said when asked about the motive for his sneaking into the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram