Pakistani National Held at Gujarat Border, Appears Mentally Unsound

Bhuj: A Pakistani national was captured by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling the International Border along Kutch district Friday evening, an official said.

He was apprehended near border fence number 1135 and nothing suspicious was found in his possession, a BSF release said.

It said the man appeared mentally unsound and was unable to provide coherent answers. The BSF identified him as Ramzan (around 48 years),a resident of Shahbelo in Pakistan.

