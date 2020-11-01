Next Story
Pakistani National Held by BSF Near Border Outpost in Punjab's Ferozpur
Image for representation.
A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector, an official said here on Sunday. The nabbed Pakistani national has been identified as Adnan, a resident of Aarshul village in Kasur district of Pakistan.
One dual SIM mobile phone, a receipt and Rs 380 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from his possession, the official said.