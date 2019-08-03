Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani National Held Near Indo-Pakistan Border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post Dona Rai Dina Nath and was nabbed by BSF personnel.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Image for representation.
Ferozepur: A 38-year-old Pakistani national was held near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said on Saturday.

Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Dona Rai Dina Nath and was nabbed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.

A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said.

