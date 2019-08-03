Pakistani National Held Near Indo-Pakistan Border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A 38-year-old Pakistani national was held near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said on Saturday.

Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Dona Rai Dina Nath and was nabbed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.

A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.