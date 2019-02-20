English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani National Lodged in Jaipur Central Jail Killed by Other Inmates: Police
The killing in Jaipur prison has been reported amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Jaipur: A Pakistani national lodged in the central jail here was allegedly killed Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners.
"A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police," Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg told PTI.
An official said Shakrullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.
Inspector general (Prisons) Rupinder Singh said Shakrullah was lodged in the jail's special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Senior administration and police officials rushed to the jail after learning about the death.
Singh said the post mortem will be conducted on the jail premises under judicial supervision.
