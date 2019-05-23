Pakistani PM Imran Khan Congratulates Modi, Hopes to 'Work With Him' for Peace in South Asia

Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reached out to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Twitter to congratulate him for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections."I Congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan said.Modi responded to Khan's congratulatory message by "warmly expressing" his gratitude but also reiterated his commitment to "peace and development" in the region."Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," he said.Narendra Modi is looking forward to holding the Prime Minister's office for another term after a historic mandate today. The BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House of the Parliament with more than 300 seats alone.In his victory speech, the Prime Minister said that the NDA tally of over 350 seats was the biggest event in the history of democracy worldwide.Modi and the BJP's electoral feat today has earned his good wishes and greetings from all over the world.Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."