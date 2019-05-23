Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Pakistani PM Imran Khan Congratulates Modi, Hopes to 'Work With Him' for Peace in South Asia

Narendra Modi responded to Khan's congratulatory message by "warmly expressing" his gratitude but also reiterated his commitment to "peace and development" in the region.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani PM Imran Khan Congratulates Modi, Hopes to 'Work With Him' for Peace in South Asia
File photo. of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reached out to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Twitter to congratulate him for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I Congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan said.




Modi responded to Khan's congratulatory message by "warmly expressing" his gratitude but also reiterated his commitment to "peace and development" in the region.

"Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," he said.

Narendra Modi is looking forward to holding the Prime Minister's office for another term after a historic mandate today. The BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House of the Parliament with more than 300 seats alone.

In his victory speech, the Prime Minister said that the NDA tally of over 350 seats was the biggest event in the history of democracy worldwide.

Modi and the BJP's electoral feat today has earned his good wishes and greetings from all over the world.

Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram