Pakistani Sunni Tehreek Leader Succumbs to Dengue Fever 2 Days After Diagnosis

Mufti Liaquat Ali Rizvi, a local leader of Sunni Tehreek, died of dengue fever at the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Wednesday. He was a member of coordination committee of Sunni Tehreek Punjab chapter and District Peace Committee. He was brought to the hospital with dengue symptoms two days before demise. His house is located in Islamabad’s Ghauri Town.

Sunni Tehreek Rawalpindi Division chapter president Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti said that the religious scholar was admitted to Holy Family Hospital due to dengue fever and died early Wednesday morning, the Dawn reported.

He said the funeral prayers were held on Wednesday afternoon which was attended by a large number of people from various walks of life. Sunni Tehreek Chief Sarwat Ijaz Qadri also attended the funeral prayers.

On the other hand, a senior doctor at HFH said that the patient was admitted to the hospital’s dengue ward, however, the case report was sent to Dengue Expert Advisory Group as he was also suffering from other ailments.

