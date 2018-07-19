Pakistani Terrorist Shot Dead in J&K's Kupwara District: Police

A Pakistani militant belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces in an encounter on Thursday in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.The body of the Pakistani militant was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said. More details about the identity of the slain militant are being ascertained, the official said.Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.The operation turned into a gun-battle after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated. The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.