English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistani Terrorist Shot Dead in J&K's Kupwara District: Police
A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.
Image for representation. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Srinagar: A Pakistani militant belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces in an encounter on Thursday in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.
The body of the Pakistani militant was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said. More details about the identity of the slain militant are being ascertained, the official said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
The operation turned into a gun-battle after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated. The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.
Also Watch
A foreign militant, belonging to the LeT, was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.
The body of the Pakistani militant was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said. More details about the identity of the slain militant are being ascertained, the official said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
The operation turned into a gun-battle after the militants fired upon a search party, which retaliated. The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched in India for Rs 68,000
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video