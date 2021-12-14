Pakistani Terrorist Tasked With Carrying Out Attacks on Security Forces Killed in Poonch Encounter

Dreaded Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar was killed by security forces on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to plots from the across the border to revive terrorism in Poonch-Rajouri region of J&K. Zarar was reportedly tasked with carrying out “spectacular” attacks on security forces.

Zarar, a Pakistani national, who first seen in Poonch district in August this year was eliminated in a “clinical operation” conducted by the Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“The elimination of Abu Zarar indeed is a big success for security forces as he was tasked with reviving terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch region, apart from carrying out spectacular attacks on security forces,” a senior police officer said.

Abu Zarar is the eighth terrorist to have been eliminated along the Line of Control in the Poonch-Rajouri belt. Last month, security forces had eliminated Haji Arif, a terrorist-guide in the area who had been helping militants infiltrate into the Indian side.

Sources in the security establishment said Zarar was tasked with reviving terrorism in the south of the Pir Panchal region and luring local youth to join militancy.

“Joint efforts of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the active support of the local population continue to show positive results in Poonch-Rajouri region,” the officer quoted earlier said.

“He is probably part of Pakistan’s efforts to revive terrorism in the south of the Pir Panjal region. The terrorist and his accomplice had been on the run, taking shelter in deep jungles for past few months, but their need for food, clothing and communication forced them to contact civilian population,” he added.

He further said that the Indian Army, in joint effort with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, monitored his mobile communication on a near real-time basis while the locals provided crucial information on the movement of the suspects.

“This enabled the security forces to corner the terrorists, forced them to get away to higher reaches of Pir Panjal ranges despite onset of winters. As the terrorists got isolated and moved away from civilian populated area, the Army and Police launched clinical operation on receiving specific input from locals in Behramgala area,” he said

He said that the terrorists attempted to get away by opening fire on security forces, but the terrorist was eliminated in return fire, while his accomplice is on the run. “We recovered an AK- 47 rifle, four magazines (filled), one grenade and some Indian currency. The recovered items clearly reveal Pakistan’s complicity with this terrorist.”

