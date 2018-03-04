Pakistani Troops Open Fire at Villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District

Pakistani troops heavy shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight.The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official said.Indian troops effectively retaliated.There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.