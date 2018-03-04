GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Pakistani Troops Open Fire at Villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Troops Open Fire at Villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District
Image for representation.(PTI photo)
Jammu: Pakistani troops heavy shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight.

The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES