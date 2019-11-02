Pakistani Troops Shell Forward Posts, Villages in Kashmir's Poonch District Along LoC
Jammu: Pakistani troops shelled Indian forward posts and villages in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the ceasefire on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.
Indian troops guarding the border retaliated befittingly and the exchange of fire continued for nearly two hours.
There was, however, no casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said.
"At about 11:20 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors," he said.
He said Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till 1.15 pm.
According to official figures, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC more than 2,100 times this year, leaving 30 Indians dead and scores injured.
