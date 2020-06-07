INDIA

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara, Baramulla Districts

The Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision, a spokesperson said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Army said.

At about 11am and 12:40pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively, an Army spokesperson said.

He said the Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision.


