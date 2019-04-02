English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch in J&K
The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials of the Indian Army said.
Representative Image
Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops traded mortars and gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday.
The first violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistan Army took place in Rajouri and it then spread to Poonch district, officials said.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that around 5 p.m. the Pakistanis used mortars and small arms to target Indian positions along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.
"Indian positions retaliated and heavy firing exchanges are now going on between the two sides," the spokesman said.
A six-year old girl, a woman and an Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and 13 others injured in indiscriminate shelling and firing by the Pakistan Army in the same sectors a day earlier.
Authorities closed all educational institutions within a five kilometre distance of the LoC in Poonch district as a precaution.
Earlier, firing exchanges started between the two armies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 11.30 a.m. "The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.
