Pakistani Woman Intruder Shot at By BSF Troopers in Punjab Passes Away
Doctors attending to Pakistani woman Gulshan said that her blood pressure dipped drastically on Friday morning and she succumbed to her injuries soon after.
Picture for Representation. (Image: PTI)
Chandigarh: A young woman intruder from Pakistan who was shot at and injured by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab's Gurdaspur district passed away in an Amritsar hospital on Friday morning.
The 32-year-old Gulshan was shifted to the government hospital in Dera Baba Nanak town, 275 km from Chandigarh after receiving bullet injuries in her hip and private parts. While the doctors had successfully managed to remove the bullet, her condition continued to deteriorate.
Doctors attending to her said that her blood pressure dipped drastically on Friday morning and she succumbed to her injuries soon after. Her body is being kept at the morgue and a post mortem will be done on Saturday.
The incident took place when the woman tried to move into Indian Territory along the international border between India and Pakistan near the Bangar border outpost (BoP) of BSF.
BSF officials said she was warned by troopers to stop and go back but she kept walking. The troopers fired at her as per security protocol.
The BSF had even registered and FIR against Gulshan and was waiting for her to recover so that she could be interrogated.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
