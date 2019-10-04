Pakistani Woman, Married to UP Man, Gets Indian Citizenship After 35-year-long Wait
Zubeda, 55, had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship but it was not accepted on some legal grounds.
Zubeda, 55, had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship but it was not accepted on some legal grounds.
Muzaffarnagar: Thirty-five years after she applied for Indian citizenship, a Pakistani woman, married to a man in Muzaffarnagar city and residing in the country on a long-term visa, has been granted Indian nationality.
According to a local intelligence official, 55-year-old Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage; however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds.
Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week, the official said.
She can now apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID. The woman has two daughters 30-year-old Rumesha and Zumesha, 26, and both are married.
According to official data, about 25 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are living in Muzaffarnagar district on long-term visa.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Family Sacrificed Their Lives So I could have Mine, Says Priyanka Chopra
- Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's Zero Makes No Sense: Sania Mirza
- Chocolate Dosa Topped With Dry Fruits Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Foodies