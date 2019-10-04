Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani Woman, Married to UP Man, Gets Indian Citizenship After 35-year-long Wait

Zubeda, 55, had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship but it was not accepted on some legal grounds.

PTI

October 4, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Pakistani Woman, Married to UP Man, Gets Indian Citizenship After 35-year-long Wait
Zubeda, 55, had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship but it was not accepted on some legal grounds.

Muzaffarnagar: Thirty-five years after she applied for Indian citizenship, a Pakistani woman, married to a man in Muzaffarnagar city and residing in the country on a long-term visa, has been granted Indian nationality.

According to a local intelligence official, 55-year-old Zubeda had married Syed Mohammad Zaved, a resident of Yogenderpur locality in Uttar Pradesh, 35 years ago. She had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage; however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds.

Since 1994 she had been staying in the country on long-term visa, and granted Indian citizenship early this week, the official said.

She can now apply for Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID. The woman has two daughters 30-year-old Rumesha and Zumesha, 26, and both are married.

According to official data, about 25 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are living in Muzaffarnagar district on long-term visa.

