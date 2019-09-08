Take the pledge to vote

Pakistanis Brutally Roast Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry as He Taunts India over Chandrayaan-2 Setback

Pakistanis were quick to point out that a setback to Chandrayaan-2 is not something to be mocked about and how unbecoming of a minister to make such insensitive jokes.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
Pakistanis Brutally Roast Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry as He Taunts India over Chandrayaan-2 Setback
Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry was criticised for his insenstive remarks after Chandrayaan-2's setback.
New Delhi: In the wee hours of Saturday, when India was waiting with bated breath in front of their television screens to watch a historic moment unfold, Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander went incommunicado 2.1 km away above the Moon’s surface. With a quivering voice, ISRO Director K Sivan announced that Vikram Lander lost contact with the Earth and went blank, just three minutes before its scheduled soft-landing.

The setback to the ISRO’s lunar mission left millions of Indians teary-eyed and the world dejected but at the other side of the border, it became a cause of ridicule and mockery for some.

Ironically, it was Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry who shot a series of vile tweets using the hashtag “India Failed” after ISRO lost contact with its Vikram lander. In the series of vitriolic tweets, Chaudhry even raked up IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan’s capture and release by Islamabad.

Chaudhry was backed by senator Faisal Javed Khan and none other than DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor also weighed in.

However, Pakistani Twitteratti were not impressed and heavily came down on Chaudhry for fanning "anti-science sentiments". Pakistanis were quick to point out that a setback to Chandrayaan-2 is not something to be mocked and that it was unbecoming of a minister to make such insensitive jokes.

That being said, Chaudhry is not new to cracking inappropriate jokes about sensitive issues. During ICC World Cup 2019, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted an offensive joke after Afghanistan beat Pakistan by three wickets in a World Cup warm-up match.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
