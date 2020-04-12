Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Continues for Seventh Day, Two Injured

Pakistan started firing small arms and mortar shells in Qasba and Kirni sectors at 1.40 pm, inviting a retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation Continues for Seventh Day, Two Injured
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)

Pakistan continued unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, injuring a man and a woman, officials said.

Pakistan started firing small arms and mortar shells in Qasba and Kirni sectors at 1.40 pm, inviting a strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

The cross-border firing was still going on, according to latest reports.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire for a week despite the challenges faced by the two countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mohammad Shoukat, 28, received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his house in Qasba sector and he had to be shifted to Poonch district hospital for treatment, the officials said.

Alive mortar bomb, which failed to explode during heavy Pakistan shelling in Balakote sector, was destroyed by Indian Army experts.

Saleema Bi, 45, a resident of Lanjout village, received splinter injuries late Saturday night. She was rescued by a joint team of Army, police personnel and health workers amid intense shelling and admitted to a hospital where she is stable now,the officials said.

Balakote and Mendhar sectors witnessed heavy firing and shelling for several hours Saturday night. Several houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling, they said.

Hiranagar sector along the IB in Kathua district of Jammu region was also rocked by a heavy exchange of fire between Pakistani and India troops throughout the night.

Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing on three forward areas in Karol Matrai, Faqeera and Chandwa around 9pm, drawing retaliation by the BSF guarding the IB. Pakistan used mortars to target the posts and villages, causing panic among the border residents who took shelter in underground bunkers.

Two cows were also hit and medical teams attended to them after the firing stopped around 4 am.

