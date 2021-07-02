Pakistan's Hexacopter Drone Tries to Cross International Border, Returns After BSF Firing

Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hrs as it was trying to cross the international border in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned back immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area, according to an official statement from BSF.

This comes days after Jammu airport was jolted with twin blasts with the help of a low-flying drone.

In order to assess the situation, Minister of State Home, will meet IG BSF in Jammu where Reddy will be apprised of the current situation.

