Pakistan’s ISI Was Planning 26/11-Like Attack, Drones Dropped Weapons, Grenades in Punjab: Report

Chandigarh: A large number of AK-47 assault rifles, satellite phones and grenades were dropped in Punjab's Tarn Taran district by heavy-lifting drones that came from Pakistan, just across the border, Punjab Police officials said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, five AK-47 rifles and hand grenades were recovered from Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarn Taran. According to Punjab Police officials, the drones used for this task were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. They carried out at least eight 'sorties' for 10 days in September before dropping the weapons to the designated place.

Sources told News 18 that the consignment was sent by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out an attack of 26/11 magnitude in religious places in Punjab.

The Punjab Police on Sunday had claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany. It said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

Four members of the terror module were arrested from the outskirts of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Sunday. During investigations, it came to the fore that weapons and communication hardware were dropped using drones from Pakistan.

Five AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four Chinese-made .30 bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition; nine hand grenades, five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake currency with the face value of Rs 10 lakh were seized.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Union home minister Amit Shah to tackle the “drone problem” at the earliest.

"Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest," Singh tweeted.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also said that the weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently from across the border by the ISI, state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

