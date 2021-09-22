Pak's Anti-graft Body Initiates Process Of Auctioning Sharif's Properties

Lahore, Sep 21: Pakistan’s anti-graft body on Tuesday started the process of auctioning the properties of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to recover USD 10 million in Avenfield corruption case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in a statement, said that it has initiated the recovery process from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif, who was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 10 years and a fine of 8 million pounds (USD 10 million), in the Avenfield Apartments corruption case.

The case pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family’s apartments at Avenfield House, London. “For the purpose of recovery, the NAB Lahore has written to Deputy Commissioners of Lahore & Sheikhupura Regions to sale-out all existing properties owned by Nawaz Sharif," it said.

According to NAB, Sharif, 71, has agricultural land in different areas in Lahore, including 117 acres in Mauza Manak, 37 acres in Badhuki Sahni, 12 acres in Mauza Mall, 39 acres in Mauza Sultankey and a banglow at Upper Mall in Lahore. “If the amount recovered from all sold-out properties doesn’t cover the fine amount, the NAB will again authorise a fresh hunt for Nawaz Sharif’s any other existing properties," it said.

“It is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that such a huge amount is to be recovered from a former premier in a corruption reference," the NAB said. In the Avenfield case, co-accused and Sharf’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was convicted for seven years imprisonment and a fine of 2 million pounds was imposed on her. She is on bail in the case.

However, the PML-N reacted strongly to the NAB’s move, saying it was a desperate plea by NAB chairman Javed Iqbal for an extension to his tenure which is going to end early next month. “NAB is fulfilling the political agenda of prime minister Imran Khan. Despite the 35-year-long political career in which he remained chief minister and prime minister not a single penny of corruption was proven against Nawaz Sharif," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in reaction to NAB’s action against Sharif, who has been living in London since November 2019 for his treatment.

“Nawaz Sharif’s assets are being used as recovery under that tainted decision of the NAB Court that was taken by blackmailing judges with videos, the decision which was a product of bribing of judges in Serena Hotel," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here