Pak's Sindh Govt Says Karachi Could See a Big Jump in Covid Cases During Eid

Pakistani Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Karachi reported a positivity rate of 25.7 per cent as compared to the national positivity rate of 5.25 per cent.

Pakistan’s Sindh government and health officials on Tuesday expressed concern that Karachi could see a big jump in coronavirus cases during the Eid festival if people don’t follow proper Covid guidelines. Karachi reported a positivity rate of 25.7 per cent as compared to the national positivity rate of 5.25 per cent, with health officials warning that private and public hospitals are reporting an alarming rise in Delta variant cases of Covid-19.

“It is not a very good situation. We are worried that if people don’t take care and follow proper SOPs during the three-day Eid festival holidays, we could see a massive jump in positive cases in Karachi," said Dr Sajjad Qaiser, Secretary-General of the Pakistan Medical Association. He said what was most alarming is that, people, despite warnings, were not taking the spread of the coronavirus cases seriously.

“Many hospitals are now refusing patients because they have reached the saturation point," Qaiser said. The Sindh government on Monday said the Covid-19 situation in Karachi is becoming serious, and warned people that ignoring precautionary measures during the Eid festivities could make matters worse.

The Delta variant is spreading fast and we have seen a big jump in positivity rates due to it in the last 48 hours, it said. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said irresponsible behaviour by the people during Eid could have disastrous effects.

We have set up special teams to monitor the situation and ensure cleanliness and hygiene all over the city as people sacrifice animals, he said. Wahab said Karachi could see a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

first published:July 20, 2021, 23:14 IST