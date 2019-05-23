Palakkad Election Results 2019 Live Updates:Counting of Votes On

8. Palakkad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.1%. The estimated literacy level of Palakkad is 91.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M B Rajesh of CPM won in this seat by defeating the SJD candidate by a margin of 1,05,300 votes which was 11.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 45.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, M B Rajesh of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,820 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 42.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Palakkad was: M B Rajesh (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,87,366 men, 6,21,360 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Palakkad is: 10.7692 76.6512Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पलक्काड, केरल (Hindi); পল্লককর, কেরল (Bengali); पलक्काड, केरळ (Marathi); પલક્કડ, કેરલા (Gujarati); பாலக்காடு, கேரளா (Tamil); పలక్కాడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಪಾಲಕ್ಕಾಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); പാലക്കാട്, കേരള (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)