Palam Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bhavna Gaur of AAP is Leading

Palam (पालम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Palam is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,47,306 eligible electors, of which 1,33,280 were male, 1,14,012 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palam in 2020 is 855.43.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Palam, there are a total of 4382 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,27,210 eligible electors, of which 1,24,898 were male, 1,02,170 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,035 eligible electors, of which 1,12,201 were male, 91,696 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,56,896 eligible electors, of which 86,375 were male, 70,488 female.

The number of service voters in Palam in 2015 was 129. In 2013, there were 128 and in 2008 there were 33.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Bhavna Gaur of AAP won in this seat by defeating Dharm Dev Solanki of BJP by a margin of 30,849 votes which was 20.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 55.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Dharm Dev Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhawna Gaur of AAP by a margin of 8,372 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.3% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Dharam Dev Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahender Yadav of INC by a margin of 12,593 votes which was 13.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.12% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 37. Palam Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 9 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Palam are: Geeta (BSP), Dalip Kumar (CPI), Bhavna Gaur (AAP), Vijay Pandit (BJP), Nirmal Kumar Singh (RJD), Rajesh Kumar (RPIA), Satdev Jain (PBI), Santosh Choudhary (NYP), Jitendar Kumar (IND), Nagender Singh (IND), Ram Singh Bisht (IND), Hari Rattan Solanki (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.01%, while it was 63.14% in 2013. In 2008, 58.82% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -1.71%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 233 polling stations in 37. Palam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 209. In 2013 there were 198 polling stations and in 2008, there were 152.

Extent:

37. Palam constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 52 (Part) EB No. 1-60 and 76-94 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 53 (Part) EB No. 87-131 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 54 (Part) EB No. 77-224, 230-237 & Special EB No. 1101-1102, 1501-1510 and 2701. 4 municipal wards (Madhu Vihar, Mahavir Enclave, Sadh Nagar, Palam) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Palam is 9.03 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110010, 110059, 110059, 110075, 110076, 110079

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Palam is: 28°32'25.1"N 77°04'07.3"E.

