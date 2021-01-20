Palaniswami to Inaugurate Jayalalithaa's Memorial the Day Sasikala Walks Out of Prison

Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate a newly built memorial for late AIADMK veteran, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on January 27. On the same day, Jaya’s confidante VK Sasikala will be released from Parappana Agrahara prison, Bengaluru after serving a four-year term for her conviction in a corruption case.

Sasikala will walk out of jail at around 10 am on the same day, while the memorial will be inaugurated an hour later in Chennai. Even as speculation is rife on whether Sasikala will be politically active again, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has decided to not let her back into the party.

However, the decision was made despite advice by many, including RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy that she should be reinstated into the party to strengthen it at such a crucial time.

Strategically, the party has timed the inaugural of Jayalalitha’s memorial almost five years after her death right ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami will inaugurate the memorial built at her resting place near the Marina beach close to the MGR memorial. Party MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the event.

Although legally Sasikala cannot contest any election for the next six years, she has tried to remain politically relevant by pitting her nephew TTV Dhinakaran in the RK Nagar constituency by-election in 2017. The constituency was earlier represented by Jayalalithaa.