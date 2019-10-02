Palestine Issues Commemorative Stamp to Honour Mahatma Gandhi on 150th Birth Anniversary
Representative of India (ROI) in Palestinian Authority Sunil Kumar and Palestinian Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology, Dr. Ishaaq Seder release the commemorative stamp to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, in Ramallah, Israel. (PTI)
Ramallah (West Bank): Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his "legacy and values", to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader.
Palestinian Authority's (PA) Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Ishaaq Seder released the stamp on Tuesday in the presence of Representative of India in PA Sunil Kumar at a ceremony held at the ministry here.
Underlining the Mahatma's principles of nonviolence, values, wisdom and vision, Seder said, "Palestine's issuance of the commemorative stamp comes in honour of Gandhi's memory, legacy, and values that guided and shall continue to guide the humanity."
Kumar noted that the gesture to honour India's 'Father of the Nation' symbolises the strong historical, political and cultural relations that India and Palestine share.
He also highlighted Gandhi's significant contribution to human development, stressing that his teachings of peace, freedom, respect and tolerance are still felt around the world.
The Indian mission in Ramallah has organised several events over the past one year to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, drawing a huge response from all sections of the Palestinian society, especially the youths.
At a cycling event organised in the historic city of Jericho in June, the Governor of the city, Jehad Abu al-Asal, said Gandhi is a "real source of inspiration" for the Palestinian society whose messages "will continue to inspire millions of human beings" around the world.
