Palestinian Dies of Israeli Gunfire after West Bank Clashes
1-MIN READ

Palestinian Dies of Israeli Gunfire after West Bank Clashes

A Palestinian woman reacts during clashes as Israeli machinery demolish Palestinian houses near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters)

A Palestinian woman reacts during clashes as Israeli machinery demolish Palestinian houses near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters)

Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat, 38, reached hospital in the city of Nablus "in a critical state" after receiving "a live bullet to the chest" in the nearby town of Beita.

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat, 38, reached hospital in the city of Nablus “in a critical state" after receiving “a live bullet to the chest" in the nearby town of Beita, it said in a statement.

Beita sees regular demonstrations against the Israeli occupation and settlement expansion, which often degenerate into clashes.

first published:August 06, 2021, 19:23 IST