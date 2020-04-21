Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Palghar Lynching Case a Blot on Humanity, Says Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar; CID Probe Underway

On Thursday, two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob in Palghar district when they were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Palghar Lynching Case a Blot on Humanity, Says Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar; CID Probe Underway
File photo of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar.

Terming last week's Palghar lynching incident as a "blot on humanity", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the guilty will get strict punishment as per the law.

Pawar said a criminal investigation department (CID) probe is already on into the matter and more than 100 persons have been arrested.

On Thursday, two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob in Kasa police station limits in Palghar district while they were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Palghar incident is a blot on humanity, it is condemnable. A CID probe has begun into the incident and more than 100 people have been arrested. All the guilty will be punished strictly as per law," a statement quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the lockdown, Pawar asked people to stay inside their homes and not behave "irresponsibly" if they wanted to prove wrong World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak.

Pawar said it was "increasingly worrying" that the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Malegaon. He also raised concern over 53 media persons getting infected by the coronavirus in Mumbai.

"Yet people are gathering on roads without any reason. They are risking their own and their families' lives. This should be stopped," he said.

Pawar said women and children should take the responsibility of not letting anyone in their families step out during the lockdown. He reiterated that social distancing must be followed properly in line with the appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav

Thackeray, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, doctors and police.

He said people should fight the coronavirus outbreak unitedly forgetting castes, religions, languages and regions.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres