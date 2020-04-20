Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Palghar Lynching: Two Cops Suspended for Negligence in Duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Palghar Lynching: Two Cops Suspended for Negligence in Duty
Representative Image.

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of lynching

of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place on April 16 when the three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde earlier said the role of police on the day of the incident was being probed, and it was also being examined how the three men travelled from Mumbai during the lockdown.

Following the probe, Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh ordered suspension of Kasa police station's assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty, a police source said.

The Kasa police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident and arrested 101 people, who have been remanded in police custody till April 30, a police spokesperson said.

Nine juveniles have also been taken into custody and sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,616,487

    +42,894*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,406,745

    +77,206*

  • Cured/Discharged

    625,001

    +29,772*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,257

    +4,540*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres