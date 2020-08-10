Palghar Mob Lynching Case: No Charge Sheet Filed, 28 Accused Granted Bail

A local court on Monday granted default bail to 28 accused in the April 16 Palghar mob-lynching case in which two sadhus and their driver were killed as no charge sheet was filed against them in the specified 90 days.

Dahanu Judicial Magistrate First Class MV Jawle ordered their release on bail, said counsel Amrut Adhikari.

The 28 were arrested as part of the first two FIRs relating to murder and attempt to murder filed in the case, Adhikari said.

However, of this group, 18 will be taken into custody again as their names figure in the third charge sheet relating to obstructing police, rioting and attempt to murder filed against 47 accused on Friday.

A total of 154 people were arrested in the mob lynching case which took place late night on April 16 in Gadchinchale village in Kasa area of the district.

Sadhus Kalpavruksha Giri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) were killed.