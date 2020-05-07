INDIA

1-MIN READ

Palghar SP to Be Sent on Compulsory Leave: Deshmukh

File photo: The scene of the explosion at Palghar . (Twitter/ANI)

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh visited the Gadchinchle village in Palghar district, where a mob killed three people, including two seers, on April 16.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to send Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday after visiting the village where three persons, including two seers, were lynched last month.

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh visited the Gadchinchle village in Palghar district, where a mob killed three people, including two seers, on April 16, and held discussions with local public representatives. The minister said the incident is a blot on humanity.


"I met public representatives there, the MLA, MP, gram panchayat members and others. After that the state government has decided that Palghar SP Gaurav Singh will be sent on compulsory leave. The charge will be given to additional SP, Deshmukh said in a video message.


The police have arrested 115 persons for the mob attack, which is being probed by the Crime Investigation department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police.

