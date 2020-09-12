Palghar Tremors: Audio-video Clips Released To Help Villagers

Palghar: The district administration in Palghar in Maharashtra has issued a series of educative audio and video clips for villagers amid a series of low intensity tremors that have hit Dahanu and Talasari talukas in region in the past few days. Collector Manik Gursal on Saturday said the clips, in Marathi and in simple terms for the common man to comprehend, have details of what to do and what to avoid during earthquakes.

“Besides this initiative, the district’s disaster control plan is ready and is being monitored at the collector’s level. The local civil defence units have been asked to conduct mock drills in villages to find out preparedness of people,” he added. Dahanu tehsildar Rahul Sarang told .

