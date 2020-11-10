Paliganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Paliganj (पालीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Paliganj is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,80,694 eligible electors, of which 1,44,582 were male, 1,34,971 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,62,289 eligible electors, of which 1,40,338 were male, 1,21,939 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,822 eligible electors, of which 1,23,394 were male, 1,08,428 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paliganj in 2015 was 876. In 2010, there were 793.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jay Vardhan Yadav Alias Bachcha Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ram Janm Sharma of BJP by a margin of 24,453 votes which was 16.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.08% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Usha Vidyarthi of BJP won in this seat defeating Jai Vardhan Yadav of RJD by a margin of 10,242 votes which was 8.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.7% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 190. Paliganj Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Paliganj are: Atul Kumar (BJP), Arun Kumar (BSP), Siddharth Saurav (INC), Chandrashekhar Yadav (JAP), Punam Devi (STBP), Vikash Kumar (RJJP), Vishwnath Prasad (JDR), Sunil Kumar (JNP), Anil Kumar (IND), Arvind Kumar (IND), Dilip Kumar (IND), Nagendra Kumar (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Dr Mamtamayi Priyadarshini (PP), Surendra Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.79%, while it was 50% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 310 polling stations in 190. Paliganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 282. In 2010 there were 258 polling stations.

Extent:

190. Paliganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Dulhin Bazar and Paliganj. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Paliganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Paliganj is 335.87 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Paliganj is: 25°19'10.6"N 84°49'06.2"E.

