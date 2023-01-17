Pallavi Joshi Suffers Injury On The Sets Of Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War

Actress Pallavi Joshi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, The Vaccine War, in Hyderabad. The movie, which revolves around the medical fraternity and scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic, is being helmed by Pallavi’s husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Recently, Pallavi got injured while shooting for the film after a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Still, the actress completed her shoot and sought treatment at a local hospital.

According to reports, The Kashmir Files actress has not suffered a serious injury and is doing well now. Vivek has shared a cryptic post on Twitter with references to Pallavi. He wrote that life is a game of running on a high-speed, heavy traffic, accident-prone street of drunk drivers. Vivek added that you have to save yourself because most become victims of mishaps and never recover. “Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination”, he concluded.

Fans are looking forward to The Vaccine War with great anticipation. In an interview with a portal, Vivek shared how meticulously he worked for the film. The filmmaker said that when The Kashmir Files was postponed during the lockdown, he started his research on The Vaccine War. For research, he first met the scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. The Hate Story director found their story of struggle quite overwhelming. According to him, these scientists have to fight a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even by our own people. Yet, he said that India won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. Vivek feels that this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.

According to the Zid director, this will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war people have no idea about. The Vaccine War will clash with John Abraham’s film Tariq, which will be based on a true story.

