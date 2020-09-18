'Pampered Cows Give Spoiled Milk': 13 Tweets that Only Pun Lovers will Get

Being in these stressful times of Covid-19 pandemic, people need jokes and memes to laugh out their misery. Some people are great at cracking jokes, while others just master the art of PJs. These funny messages and jokes can make us forget our worries, even for a short period of time.

So, here are some puntweets which will actually lift up your mood during these awful days of home quarantining.The tweeter account Puns has shared multiple tweets of pun-jokes, which are really good.

Here are some of their tweets which you will enjoy:

1.‘Did you know Teslas don't have that new car smell? They have more of an Elon Musk.’

2. ‘Waiter: I see your glass is empty, would you like another one? Dad: Why would I want two empty glasses?’

3. ‘I normally knock on the fridge door before I open it... Just in case there’s a salad dressing.’

4. ‘Dad, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?’ No sun.

5. ‘What did 50 do when he was hungry? 58.’

6. ‘I love the way the earth rotates, it makes my day.’

7. I bet Jellyfish are sad that there are no Peanut butterfish.

Pun of Jokes is another handle, which shares so bad yet good jokes that crakes you up:

1. I used to be a tap dancer until I fell in the sink. #laughing #humor

2. How does Moses make coffee? Hebrews it. #humor #rotf

3. What do you call Santa's helpers? Subordinate Clauses. #punny #laughing

4. Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"? #lmao #jokes

5. To write with a broken pencil is pointless. #lmao #rotflmao

6. ‘What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk.’ #jokeoftheday #laughing

